Madison County Young Professional Steering Committee

The Madison County Business League & Foundation recently named 2017-18 Madison County Young Professional (MCYP) Steering Committee officers and members. The mission of the MCYP is to develop future MCBL&F members and leaders by providing opportunities to build professional development and relationship skills, engage with business, political and civil leaders and serve the community. Members are, front row, from left, Haley Claxton, Secretary-Treasurer, Trustmark; Sarah Beth Wilson, Chairman, Copeland Cook Taylor & Bush; Grant Montgomery, Vice Chairman, BancorpSouth; Chris Roberts, Past Chairman, BankPlus. Middle row, Bradley Barnes, Adcamp; Anne Marie Smith, Amerigo, Sombra, Anjou, Char & Saltine; Beau Lynch, Merit Health Madison; Krystal Minor, Bfac.com; Lisa Robin, Hancock Law Firm; Henry Sockbeson IV, Yates; Jamaal Holloway, Nissan; Chris Johnson, Renasant. Top row, Andrew Ritter, Southern Ag Credit; Jacob Berard, CenterPoint Energy; Jonathan Werne, St. Dominic. Not pictured: Scott Parenteau, C Spire; Parker Berry, Butler Snow; Jess New, Brunini; Cori Hill, Levi Strauss; and Austin Stewart, Adams & Reese. (Photo by Deryll Stegall / Courtesy of MCBL&F)

