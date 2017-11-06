E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mary Ann Moon Receives Honorary Life Member Status from the International Economic Development Council

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Economic Development, Newsmakers November 6, 2017

Mary Ann Moon, CEcD, FM, Vice President of Economic Development and Marketing for Tice Engineering Inc. recently received Honorary Life Member status from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).

Honorary Life Member status is conferred upon active and long standing IEDC members for their lifelong commitment to excellence in economic development.

Moon is responsible for developing new business opportunities, serving as Tice’s Economic Development Project Manager. She also is responsible for marketing the company’s engineering and surveying services. She is an Economic Development, Transportation and Coastal Restoration Advocate for AECOM, the world’s largest engineering company.

She is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Monroe and the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute (OU-EDI).

