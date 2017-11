The MS Council on Economic Education was selected by the Council for Economic Education as the very first recipient of the “Outstanding State Council” award. Pictured from left are: James Wilcox, USM Center for Economic & Entrepreneurship Education and faculty member for MCEE; Allie Hudson, VP of MCEE; Selena Swartzfager, President of MCEE; Christopher Caltabiano, Chief Program Officer of CEE.