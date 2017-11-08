McGee, Jenkins and Harrington take on new MSU development roles

Mississippi State University Foundation has added a new fundraiser for the university’s Division of Student Affairs, and two veteran team members take on new roles in athletics and the business college.

Casey McGee has begun her new duties as assistant director of development for the Division of Student Affairs. The Starkville native joins the MSU fundraising team from a successful stint with the MSU Alumni Association. Most recently, she was assistant coordinator of chapter and recruitment programs, working as a liaison between the Alumni Association and the Office of Admissions and Scholarships. McGee received her MSU bachelor’s degree in communication with an emphasis in public relations in 2015. She joined the Alumni Association from A2H Inc. in Memphis, Tennessee, where she was marketing coordinator.

Also beginning a new fundraising role is Rob Jenkins. As associate athletic director for development, Jenkins will serve as a liaison between MSU Athletics and the MSU Foundation as he works to secure major gifts for both organizations. He has fundraising experience in several MSU colleges, including arts and sciences, education, and most recently, business. Jenkins joined the MSU Foundation fundraising staff in 2006. Before that, he was at AmSouth Bank and held positions in sales with Sanderson Plumbing Products Inc. Jenkins is a 1992 business administration graduate from Starkville.

Succeeding Jenkins as lead College of Business fundraiser this month is Zack Harrington who has served as the college’s assistant director of development since mid-2014. He works to secure major gifts for this academic unit and its Richard C. Adkerson School of Accountancy. A Hattiesburg native, Harrington holds two degrees from MSU, a 2009 bachelor’s in business administration with an emphasis in real estate mortgage finance, and 2010 master’s in sport administration. As an undergraduate, he was a quarterback during the 2006 and 2007 seasons for the Bulldog football team. Before his MSU career, Harrington worked as a sales/marketing representative with SERVPRO Cleanup Services. He received awards for top direct sales volume for his accomplishments.