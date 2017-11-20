Memorial Physician Clinics Welcomes Rheumatologist Aung Aye

Memorial Physician Clinics welcomes Aung Aye, MD, has joined Memorial Physician Clinics in Gulfport in the practice of rheumatology in association with Richa Gupta, MD. Aye will also see patients at Memorial multi-specialty clinic locations in Hancock county.

Aye completed his internal medicine residency at Cooper University Hospital, Cooper Medical School of Rowan University in New Jersey, and fellowship in rheumatology at Albany Medical Center, Albany Medical College in New York.

Aye is board certified in internal medicine and rheumatology.