Meryl Fisackerly new director of programs and event at Columbus Chamber

Meryl Fisackerly has joined the Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce as Director of Programs and Events. Also, Ashley Gressett has been hired as Chamber Coordinator.

Fisackerly will lead the organization’s planning and programming efforts. Fisackerly formerly worked in sales at Columbus Brick Company and donor relations at Palmer Home For Children. A native of Columbus, Fisackerly graduated from Columbus High School and Mississippi State University.

Fisackerly will plan and execute existing programs currently produced by the CLCC ranging in focus on education, youth and adult leadership, military affairs and community development. The previous CLCC Director of Programs and Events, Emily McConnell, is now serving as Golden Triangle Development LINK Project Manager.

Gressett will assist with office manager duties, digital marketing and social media. Gressett is also owner of Books and Boards, a shop on in downtown Columbus. Gressett is originally from Conehatta, and is a graduate of Mississippi College with a degree in Journalism.