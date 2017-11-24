Micah McCullough Achieves SIOR Designation from Society of Industrial and Office Realtors

Micah J. McCullough of NAI UCR Properties has achieved the SIOR designation awarded by the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors. SIOR is a Washington, DC-based international professional organization of more than 3,000 commercial real estate professionals, 2,800 of whom have earned the coveted SIOR designation.

To achieve the SIOR designation, McCullough, demonstrated completion of at least five years of creditable experience in the highly specialized field of office real estate; met stringent education requirements; and demonstrated professional ability, competency, ethical conduct, and personal integrity.

McCullough is a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a degree in Real Estate and is on the Ole Miss Real Estate Alumni Advisory Board. McCullough also has earned the coveted Certified Commercial Investment Member Designation, in 2011, and will be the President-Elect for the MS CCIM Chapter for 2018. In 2012 he was selected as the Mississippi Commercial Association of Realtors, Realtor of the Year and also served as the Associations President in 2013. To date, McCullough has been involved in over 100 sale and lease transactions with an aggregate value of over $75 Million.