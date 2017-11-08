Mississippi bathtub maker reopens after fire, adding 20 jobs

A company that makes fiberglass showers and bathtubs is reopening in northeast Mississippi after a fire, and will add 20 jobs with a $1.5 million investment.

Baymont Bathware, a unit of Indiana-based Patrick Industries, announced the plans Wednesday. The company had 151 workers before a May fire. It has 89 workers now, but is pledging to reach 171 workers by the end of 2018, saying business is growing.

The company is moving manufacturing operations into its former warehouse in the Tishomingo County town of Golden.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing $150,000 to help build employee parking and an access road.

Authority spokeswoman Tammy Craft says local officials will offer tax breaks on property and inventory. She didn’t provide those breaks’ value.

Northeast Mississippi Community College is helping train employees.