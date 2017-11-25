Mississippi Board Executive Appointed to Board of Directors for International Organization

Jenny Owen, Executive Director of the Mississippi State Board of Architecture for 14 years, has been appointed as the Member Board Executive (MBE) Director on the Board of Directors for the Council of Landscape Architectural Registration Boards (CLARB).

Owen will also serve as Chair of CLARB’s MBE Committee, which is charged annually to complete a scope of work aligned with the organization’s goals, strategy and approved work plan.

Owen will serve in both of these capacities until September 30.

Previously for CLARB, Owen served as a member on the MBE Committee (2015-2017), Member Board Executives Observer to the Board of Directors (2009-2010), Chair of the Member Board Executives Committee (2008-2010) and member, Communications Committee (2007-2008).

She also is Executive Director, Region 3 for the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB). She has served in many previous roles for this organization, including member, Leadership Committee (2012-2015); member of the Committee on Education (2010); and Chair of the Member Board Executives Committee (2007).

Owen received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Belhaven University.