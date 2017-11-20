Mississippi Commission Chair Presley Appointed to NARUC’s Board of Directors

Mississippi Public Service Commission Chair Brandon Presley has been appointed to the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners Board of Directors.

Presley was elected to the Mississippi PSC in 2007 and then re-elected in 2011 and 2015. Presley also was the mayor of Nettleton, from 2002 to 2007. He also was vice chair of NARUC’s Natural Gas Access and Expansion Task Force and is on the association’s Committee on Gas and Committee on International Relations. He was president of the Southeastern Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, on the board of directors for the National Regulatory Research Institute and is the immediate past chairman of NARUC’s Consumer Affairs Committee. He is on the advisory committee for the New Mexico State University Center for Public Utilities.