Mississippi Community College Board honors Gilbert

Deborah J. Gilbert, CPA, has been awarded the national Community College Budget Officers inaugural Bob Hassmiller Award for Humanitarian Service. Deborah has been with the Mississippi Community College Board for nearly 30 years and currently serves as the Deputy Executive Director for Finance Administration. In 2015, she served as Interim Executive Director for the agency. The Bob Hassmiller Award for Humanitarian Service is given to an individual who best demonstrates an exemplary service mindset, and the recipient displays the core principles of humanitarianism including a desire to bring assistance without discrimination; ensures respect for their fellow human beings; and promotes mutual understanding, cooperation, and friendship.