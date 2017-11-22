Mississippi highway construction on hiatus for holiday

Mississippi highway construction crews are being put on a long break for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The state is suspending all construction and repair work on interstate and four-lane highways from 5 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Monday.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation says in a news release that the construction break is designed to provide maximum travel capacity in the state.

The department’s executive director, Melinda McGrath, says some lanes in construction zones will remain closed, even though workers won’t be present. She says drivers should slow down in those areas, for safety.

McGrath says the department will put extra effort into monitoring traffic on the most heavily traveled sections of highway. Information is posted on MDOTTraffic.com and on the department’s mobile app.