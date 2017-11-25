Mississippi Landscape Architect Transitions to International Organization’s Past President and Chair of Committee that Oversees Elections Process

Christopher Hoffman, founder of Christopher B. Hoffman Landscape Architects, a Clinton-based firm, has transitioned to Past President and Chair of the Committee on Nominations for the Council of Landscape Architectural Registration Boards (CLARB) after recently concluding his one-year term as President of the organization. He will serve in these roles through Sept. 30.

Hoffman has previously held many leadership positions with CLARB, including President (2016-2017), President-Elect (2015-2016), Vice President (2014–2015) and Secretary (2012-2014). He has also served as Region 3 Director (2009–2011) and as a member of CLARB’s Communications Committee (2007–2009).

Hoffman has received appointments by three Mississippi governors – Gov. Kirk Fordice, Gov. Ronnie Musgrove and Gov. Phil Bryant – to serve on the Mississippi Landscape Architectural Advisory Committee to the Mississippi Board of Architects. Hoffman is an active member of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) with service in organizational roles including Chapter President and Advocacy Chair.

His experience spans 28 years and his portfolio includes 14 award-winning projects; the 90-acre corporate campus for Southern Pine Electric; Baptist Health Systems Campus; ‘The Belhaven,’ a mixed use urban renewal project spanning a city block; Clinton Natchez Trace Visitor Center; Clinton Public School District Elementary Schools; Elvis Presley Birthplace Renovations; and the Jackson Zoo’s Siberian tiger exhibit.

Hoffman earned his Bachelor of Landscape Architecture degree from Texas Tech University in 1988.