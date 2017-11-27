Mississippi’s Geospatial Cluster Distributes Awards at Annual Meeting

The Enterprise for Innovative Geospatial Solutions (EIGS) recently announced its key business metrics and business award winners for the 2017 US Small Business Administration Geospatial Regional Innovative Cluster.

EIGS hosted its annual meeting to bring our member companies together and share the results of our year in review.

EIGS is a program of the Magnolia Business Alliance (MBA), and a non-profit, industry-independent organization formed by Cluster members.

The EIGS presented Cluster Awards for 2017 in 8 categories:

Cluster Partner Award: Geocent

New Member of the Year: Essnova

Member of the Year: Teledyne Optech

Large Business Partner of the Year: PAE

Veteran Owned Business of the Year: CorpsValues

Sponsor of the Year: Renaissance.

State & Local Government Partner of the Year: U.S. Navy

Resource Partner of the Year: Marine Industries Science and Technology cluster