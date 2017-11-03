Mitchell Elected to Governing Council of the American Bar Association

Meade W. Mitchell of Butler Snow has been elected to the governing council of the American Bar Association, Tort Trial and Insurance Practice Section.

The purpose of the Tort Trial and Insurance Practice Section (TIPS), one of the larger ABA sections, is to promote the objectives of the American Bar Association and to serve those involved in tort and insurance law by bringing together lawyers of diverse backgrounds and practices by providing leadership, inspiring professional excellence and improving the civil justice system.

Mitchell is a litigator and concentrates his practice on product liability defense, toxic tort defense, transportation law/trucking defense, energy litigation, insurance coverage, insurance defense and personal injury defense.

Mitchell is AV-Rated by Martindale-Hubbell and has been named in the Top 50 by Mississippi Super Lawyers. He is a former president of the Capital Area Bar and Jackson Young Lawyers and a past chair of the Mississippi Bar Litigation Section. Mitchell is recognized in The Best Lawyers in America and Super Lawyers, is a fellow of the American Bar Foundation and is a member of the International Association of Defense Counsel. He has been named in the Top 40 Under 40 by the Mississippi Business Journal and as an Outstanding Young Lawyer of Mississippi by the Mississippi Bar. journals, law reviews and professional publications.