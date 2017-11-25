MMA names Earl Walker 2017-2018 Chairman of the Board; Alan Sudduth named Secretary-Treasurer

Earl Walker, Senior Director of Government Relations and External Affairs at Airbus Helicopters, Inc. in Columbus, has been named the 2017-2018 Chairman of the Mississippi Manufacturers Association Board of Directors. Alan Sudduth, Public and Government Affairs Manager of Chevron in Pascagoula, was named Secretary-Treasure.

Walker’s career began in 2006 with American Eurocopter, Inc. as the Senior Human Resources Manager leading the startup operation for the Aviation Campus in Mississippi. In 2009, he became Senior Director/Site General Manager. In 2013, he was promoted to the new position of Senior Director of External Affairs – State and Government Business Development. In 2015, Walker assumed his current role leading the Government Relations and External Affairs activities for Airbus Helicopters, Inc.

The naive Mississippian completed his undergraduate and advanced studies at Mississippi State University. He holds professional certifications in Human Resources, Quality, Safety and Risk Management to include certificates in both Flight Risk and Aviation Safety from the Department of Defense – Department of Contract Management Agency (DCMA).

His leadership roles outside of Airbus include the Texas Association of Business Board of Directors, Mississippi State University Bagley Engineering School Dean Advisory Council, and the Bancorpsouth Advisory Board. Walker has held leadership roles with community colleges, industry associations, the Boys and Girls Club, Governors Council, and World Trade Center.

Walker most recently served two terms as the Honorary Wing Commander for the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base.

Sudduth manages a full range of public and government affairs activities, including media relations, community engagement, political advocacy, crisis communication, external and internal communications, and business development.

Previously County Administrator for the Jackson County Board of Supervisors, Sudduth holds a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from Mississippi State University, a Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi, and a Masters of Business Administration from William Carey University.

Sudduth formerly served as Special Counsel to the Jackson County Board Attorney and practiced law with Brown, Watt & Buchanan in Pascagoula. He also served as a Sergeant with the Mississippi Army National Guard, 134th Engineering Company, and was activated during Desert Storm/Shield before qualifying for veteran status and receiving an honorable discharge. Past President of the Pascagoula Rotary Club, Sudduth is a member of The Nature Conservancy of Mississippi Board of Trustees, the Merchants and Marine Bank Board of Directors, the William Carey University Board of Trustees, the United Way for Jackson & George Counties Board of Directors, and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality’s Title V Air Advisory Council. He was inducted into the William Carey University Alumni Hall of Fame in 2016 and was selected for the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce’s “One Coast Community Leader” Class of 2015.

In addition to Walker and Sudduth, members of the 2017-2018 MMA Executive Committee are as follows: Chairman-Elect, Andrew Mallinson, CEO & Owner, Multicraft International, Pelahatchie; Vice Chairman, Rusty Berryhill, President, Kevin Charles Fine Upholstry, New Albany; Immediate Past Chairman, Jim McIngvale, Director of Communications & Public Affairs, Ingalls Shipbuilding, Pascagoula; and MMA President & CEO, Jay C. Moon, CEcD, FM, HLM.

The following MMA Board Members have been selected to represent their respective districts:

District 1 (Coahoma, Desoto, Lafayette, Marshall, Panola, Quitman, Tate & Tunica Counties): Todd Brown, Olin Corp. – Winchester, Oxford; Kenneth Cammarato, Roxul USA Inc., Byhalia; and John Stubbs, Nidec Motor Corp., Southaven.

District 2 (Alcorn, Benton, Itawamba, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo & Union Counties): Tommy Kline, Spiral Fab, Inc., Fulton; Cecil Overton, T & L Specialty Co., Inc., Tupelo; Barry Smith, MTD Products, Tupelo; and Steve White, RockTenn, Tupelo.

District 3 (Attala, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clay, Lowndes, Monroe, Noxubee, Oktibbeha & Winston Counties): Lex Lemmers, PACCAR, Inc., Columbus; Jason Minga, Tronox, Hamilton; and Charles Thomas III, Shuqualak Lumber Company, Shuqualak.

District 4 (Calhoun, Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery, Tallahatchie, Webster & Yalobusha Counties): Tony Hardin, Varsity Pro, Inc., Calhoun City; Lee Isable, Luvata Grenada, LLC, Grenada; and Jane Moss, Viking Range Corp., Greenwood.

District 5 (Bolivar, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Sharkey, Sunflower, Washington & Yazoo Counties): Ken Lowery, Hunter Engineering Co., Durant.

District 6 (Claiborne, Copiah, Hinds, Madison, Rankin, Simpson & Warren Counties): R. Ryan Cole, Trilogy Communications, Inc., Pearl; Bill Hoge, United Plastic Molders, Inc., Jackson; Paul Jones, Multicraft International, Pelahatchie; Lucas Simmons, Lucky Town Brewing, LLC, Jackson; and Breck Stringer, Eaton Aerospace, Jackson.

District 7 (Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott & Smith Counties): Scott Gipson, Gipson Steel, Inc., Meridian; and Daniel Simoneau, La-Z-Boy South, Newton.

District 8 (Covington, Forrest, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Marion, Perry & Wayne Counties): Jody Norris, C.L. Dews & Sons Foundry & Machinery, Hattiesburg; and Lee Thames, Thermo-Kool/Mid-South Industries, Laurel.

District 9 (Adams, Amite, Franklin, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lincoln, Pike, Walthall & Wilkinson Counties): Doug Boykin, Rex Lumber Brookhaven, LLC, Brookhaven; and Taylor Stringer, Stringer Industries, Inc., Tylertown.

District 10 (George, Green, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River & Stone Counties): Cari Field, The Chemours Company, Pascagoula.

At-Large Members: Ray Ables, Tyson Foods, Forest; Nathaniel Beach, GE Aviation, Ellisville; Stephen Coleman, Raytheon Co., Space & Airborne Systems, Forest; James Jeter, Entergy Mississippi, Jackson; Brent Koslo, Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc., Ecru; Michael Lipski, Ingalls Shipbuilding, Pascagoula; Kevin Logan, Unipres Southeast USA, Inc., Forest; John Malone, Tennessee Valley Authority, Belden; Jason Rice, Nissan North America, Inc., Canton; Mark Smith, The Chemours Company, TT, Pass Christian; Sean Suggs, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi, Inc., Blue Springs; Robert Taylor, Taylor Power Systems, Clinton; Pat Thomasson, Thomasson Company, Philadelphia; Billy Thornton, Mississippi Power Co., Gulfport; Trent Tippey, Caterpillar, Inc., Corinth; and

Stan Webb, Weyerhaeuser Company, Philadelphia.