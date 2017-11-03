NASA recognizes Stennis workers

The NASA Space Flight Awareness Program recently recognized several Mississippi employees at the Stennis Space Center with Honoree Awards for outstanding support of human spaceflight:

Matt Ladner of Necaise is the facility demolition manager with NASA’s Center Operations Directorate at Stennis. Ladner was recognized for outstanding efforts in the electrical restoration of the B-2 Test Stand in preparation for testing the core stage of NASA’s new Space Launch System rocket.

Dwayne LaVigne of Picayune is a complex controls engineer with Syncom Space Services at Stennis. LaVigne was recognized for his dedication and tireless efforts towards problem resolution.

Kent Morris of Biloxi is the A-1 Test Stand construction manager with Syncom Space Services at Stennis. Morris was recognized for successful completion of multiple designs and construction activities, primarily in modifying the A-1 Test Stand for the RS-25 engine test project.

Daniel Puckett of Picayune is an information technology (IT) security specialist with SaiTech at Stennis. Puckett was recognized for professionalism, dedication and exceptional support in IT security and system assurance that contributes directly to the success of NASA’s mission.

LaSonya Pulliam of Tupelo is a specialist engineer with Aerojet Rocketdyne at Stennis. Pulliam was recognized for her outstanding support of safety, health and environmental programs at the A-1 Test Stand at Stennis, resulting in a record of no significant injuries or incident.

Robert Drackett of Waveland is a high-speed data acquisition engineer with NASA Engineering and Test Directorate at Stennis. Drackett was recognized for his professionalism, dedication and outstanding technical support to the various propulsion test projects at Stennis.

Travis Sanders of Pass Christian is a metrology technician with A2Research at Stennis. Sanders was recognized for exemplary metrology and calibration support to NASA’s Space Launch System Program and for contributions to test activities at Stennis and construction efforts at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in nearby New Orleans.