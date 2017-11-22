Natchez Trace Parkway Employees Receive Safety, Health, and Wellness Recognition

Twenty-one Natchez Trace Parkway employees recently received Award Coins from the Parkway's Safety, Health, and Wellness Committee in recognition for providing visitor assistance, improving ATV/UTV safety plans, demonstrating the proper use of a chainsaw brake, adding shade canopies to riding mowers, reporting unsafe work conditions on and off duty, promoting a safe environment, and consistently demonstrating safety leadership. Recognized were, front row, from left, Justin Skewes, Jason Dobbs, Gerald Smith and Terry Rhoton; Second Row, Travis Neppl, Jennifer Marble, Keith Moses. Lee Kirby and Charles Coody; Third row, Quinn Conlon, Tim Davis, Michael Phillips, Rachel Davidson andJohn Hearne and Shawn Dawson. Roger Martin is not pictured. (Photo courtesy of Natchez Trace Parkway)

