National Park Service Centennial Award Recognizes Mississippi Delta Heritage Initiative The National Park Service recently presented the agency’s prestigious Director’s Centennial Award to Mississippi Delta National Heritage Area and Delta Center for Culture and Learning at Delta State University for their work establishing the Delta Jewels Oral History Partnership in Mississippi. The partners collaborated with Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist and author Alysia Burton Steele in a yearlong initiative through Spring 2016 to host community engagement activities featuring oral histories and stories of African-American church mothers in the Mississippi Delta. Pictured, from left: Delta State University Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Charles McAdams, Delta Center for Culture and Learning and Mississippi Delta National Heritage Area executive Dr. Rolando Herts, Delta State University President William N. LaForge, Vicksburg National Military Park Acting Superintendent Fonce’ Bates, and Mississippi Delta National Heritage Area Board Chair Dr. Myrtis Tabb. (Photo by Will Jacks / Courtesy of National Parks Service). Delta Center for Culture and Learning Delta Jewels Oral History Partnership in Mississippi Mississippi Delta National Heritage Area National Park Service tweet