Nelson named assistant vice president at Planters Bank

Trent Nelson was recently appointed Assistant Vice President/Loan Officer at the Washington Avenue location of Planters Bank & Trust-Greenville.

A graduate of The Mississippi School for Banking and Holmes Community College in Ridgeland with an Associate Degree in Business Administration, Nelson began his banking career in 2008 at BankPlus, where he in several roles, including teller, customer service representative and lending assistant before becoming branch manager and loan officer at the bank’s Madison location. As branch manager, among other duties, he directed and supervised staff while identifying and developing new business and generating, approving and servicing a personal loan portfolio.

In Madison, Nelson was active in the Chamber of Commerce, serving on the Board of Directors as well as with Leadership Madison County, and for his service he was accorded the Rising Star Award in 2015. He was also an active volunteer for Our Daily Bread and graduated from the Mississippi Federal Bureau of Investigation Citizen’s Academy.