Olmsted Joins Hattiesburg Clinic Allergy Asthma & Immunology

Blake R. Olmsted, MD, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Allergy Asthma & Immunology.

Olmsted received his medical degree from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. He completed both an internship and his residency in internal medicine at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, S.C. He also completed a fellowship in allergy and immunology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Olmsted has a special practice interest in the treatment of children and adults with asthma and allergic conditions, such as nasal and eye allergies; eczema; hives; food, drug and insect allergies; angioedema and anaphylaxis. He also has special training in allergy skin testing, allergen immunotherapy and spirometry breathing tests.

He is a member of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology and the American Medical Association.