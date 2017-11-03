Origin Bank Named One of the Best Banks to Work For in US for the Fifth Straight Year

Origin Bank has been named one of the Best Banks to Work For in 2017 by American Banker and Best Companies Group. It is the fifth consecutive year Origin has been recognized on the list.

To be considered for participation, banks had to have at least 50 employees working in the U.S., and be a commercial bank, thrift, mutual association, mutual savings bank, savings and loan association, or a savings bank.

Origin Bank, formerly Community Trust Bank, is based in Louisiana and has 40 banking centers throughout Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi.