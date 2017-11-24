Page Kruger’s Holland named again to DRI Board of Directors

James D. Holland, a shareholder in the firm of Page Kruger & Holland, was recently selected for a two-year term to the Board of Directors of the DRI, the largest organization of civil defense trial attorneys and in-house counsel. DRI’s membership exceeds 22,000 attorneys.

Holland has more than 36 years of experience trying cases in the defense of individuals and companies in civil litigation. His experience includes litigating and trying commercial and traumatic injury cases in state and federal courts. He has handled and tried to verdict a wide variety of cases involving products liability, insurance bad faith, and premises liability issues.

He also currently serves as the President Elect of the Association of Defense Trial Attorneys. Holland is a former President of the Mississippi Defense Lawyers Association, director of DRI and has been recognized as a Life Fellow of the American Bar Association and Fellow of the Mississippi Bar Foundations. He has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America@ for the last ten years running in both Commercial and Products Liability Litigation.