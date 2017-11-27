Promotions at The Natchez Grand Hotel in Natchez, Mississippi

The Natchez Grand Hotel recently made two promotions.

Naomi Jones was promoted to Assistant General Manager, where she will be responsible for supporting the Hotel Manager with daily hotel operations and services. She also oversees all facets of hotel operations in the absence of the Hotel Manager. Jones joined The Natchez Grand Hotel in March 2008 as a reservationist and was promoted to Front Office Manager within a year. She later was promoted to the Director of Rooms Division.

Jones is a 1993 graduate of Natchez High School. She is enrolled in online courses at Walden University pursuing a degree in Business Management.

Anise Winding-Sims was promoted to Front Office Manager, where she will directly supervise all front office personnel and ensure proper completion of all front office duties. Winding-Smith will direct and coordinate the activities of the front desk, guest services, reservations, and telephone services. She will assist all department heads in all areas to ensure smooth, efficient operations.

Winding-Sims is a 2005 graduate of Natchez High School, and is attending Alcorn State University majoring in Business Administration.