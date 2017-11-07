Regulators nix Mississippi Power push to exclude testimony

Regulators have again denied a request by Mississippi Power Co. to narrow proceedings over how much customers should pay for a power plant.

The Mississippi Public Service Commission, voting 3-0 Tuesday, mostly rejected a request by the unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. to exclude testimony concerning the Kemper County power plant.

Mississippi Power said testimony filed by Public Utilities Staff experts exceeded the proceeding’s scope or improperly included information the staff previously didn’t disclose.

The commission rejected those arguments. Commissioners did exclude some testimony from Kemper foe Thomas Blanton of Hattiesburg.

Southern has lost $6 billion on the $7.5 billion plant. The proceeding will decide how much customers pay for the natural gas-burning part of the plant.

Commissioners in October rejected a speedy vote centering on Mississippi Power’s rate plan.