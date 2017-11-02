Restaurant meal delivery service launches in Jackson area

By JACK WEATHERLY

Delivery is in the forefront of the U.S. economy it seems.

Whether its Amazon buying up Whole Foods and getting groceries to the doorstep, or Wal-Mart and Kroger making deliveries to homes, the “last mile” seems to be the watchword.

Enter Waitr into the Jackson area market.

Starting Thursday, about 40 restaurants will deliver meals for a fee of $5.

And at least 150 will be hired to make the deliveries, according to Dean Turcol, public relations director for the Louisiana-based company.

Job applicants can apply at waitrapp.com/become-a-driver.

The fee is the same, whether the delivery is for one or 20 meals, Turcol said.

Menu prices are the same on the Waitr app as they are at the restaurants, Turcol said. Further information is available at waitr.com.

Among the Jackson restaurants that have signed up for the service are Sal and Mookie’s, Surin, The Manship, Jackson, Cups and Papito’s.

Also, Cici’s Pizza, Flowood; Newk’s in Ridgeland on Lake Harbour and Township and on Old Canton in Jackson; Surin of Thailand, Jackson; Firehouse Subs in Madison and Flowood; Babalu Tapas and Tacos, Jackson; McAlister’s Deli, on Amite Street and Northside Drive in Jackson; Mellow Mushroom, Flowood; Piccadilly, in Lefleur’s Gallery, Robinson Road and Jackson Mall; Mr. Chen’s, TY Bowls, Pig and Pint; Donut Planet; Dunkin’ Donuts; Lost Pizza, Quizno’s, Jackson; McB’s Bar and Grill; Mugshots on Lake Harbour; Papito’s on Colony Crossing; Izzo’s Illegal Burrito; Pizza Shack; Cups on East Capitol, Lakeland Drive, on Main in Clinton, and Old Canton in Ridgeland; Frisco Deli; Drago’s Seafood; Burgers and Blues; Athenos Greek and Lebanese Cafe and Great American Cookies in Ridgeland.

The service is offered in Gulfport and across the Southeast and in Texas.