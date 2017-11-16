Restaurateurs dive into the barbecue pool

By JACK WEATHERLY

There are dozens of restaurants that specialize in barbecue in the Jackson area.

So what makes David Raines and Steve and Lisa Beagles think they can take a bite out of that market?

For Raines, it’s because the success and hurrahs for his Flora Butcher Shop, which opened in 2016 and specializes in above-prime waygu beef.

Playing to his strength, Raines says Dave’s Triple B will emphasize beef barbecue.

“We’ll have pork for sure,” Raines said. The menu will be eclectic, with some pulled pork and a South Carolina treatment with rubs and sauces, he added.

But the beef makes it Texas-style and helps set it apart from the crowd.

He’ll set up shop in the old Chimneyville Smokehouse, which operated out of an old railroad depot at 970 High Street for more than 20 years until recently, when it closed its doors.

The goal is to open in January after the place is upgraded from what Raines called its “barbecue joint” look – outside and inside.

The restaurant’s weathered exterior will be brightened and a deck accommodating about 50 will be added to the front, he said. With that, the seating will be approximately 200, he said.

Raines, a classically trained chef, explains that the Triple B means “the butcher, the baker and the barbecue maker.” The second part of indicates that all breads will be made on site.

And the success of Raines’ $10 plate lunches has been a proving ground for affordability, in contrast to the high-dollar steaks.

Steve and Lisa Beagles opened their Doe’s Eat Place franchise at 809 Avery Blvd in April in the Promenade shopping center.

Now they are on the verge of opening Steve’s Ribs and Grill only a neck bone’s throw from Doe’s in the Promenade.

The new venture grew out of comments from customers at Doe’s who wanted the Beagles to open for lunch, Lisa Beagles said.

But the couple said they wanted to stay true to the formula from the original Doe’s in Greenville and not offer lunch.

Couple that with their background in the Carolinas and love of barbecue as it is made in that part of the country, and, voila, Steve’s.

The Carolina barbecue uses a vinegar-based sauces and rubs, Lisa Beagles said.

There also will be a “traditional Carolina barbecue slaw. It’s not like anything you ever had at another barbecue place,” she said.

The ribs will be dry-rub.

The Beagles just made a trip to Gastonia, N.C., to visit a couple of their favorite places, Black’s Barbecue and R.O.’s., both old, family owned restaurants just to make sure the couple was on the right track.

“We’re there, and then some,” she said.