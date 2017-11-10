Reunion Country Club’s Basel Named Gulf States PGA Professional Of The Year

Tim Basel, head golf professional at Reunion Golf & Country Club in Madison has been named the Gulf States PGA Professional of the Year for 2017.

The Gulf States PGA section is comprised of Mississippi and Louisiana. The Gulf States PGA Professional of the Year honor is awarded to a PGA member for overall performance as a golf professional at his/her facility, level of service to the Section and Association, leadership ability, image and the ability to inspire fellow professionals, and the promotion of golf.

Basel is a graduate of Mississippi State University’s Professional Golf Management (PGM) program in 1998 and has been a member of the PGA since 2000. He has been a Gulf States PGA board member since 2014 and served as president of the Gulf States PGA Mississippi Chapter in 2016/2017. Throughout his 19-plus year career in the golf industry, Basel has received numerous PGA Section and Chapter awards, including 2003 GSPGA Assistant of the Year, 2008 GSPGA MS Chapter Assistant of the Year, 2010 GSPGA MS Chapter Assistant of the Year, 2015 GSPGA MS Chapter Golf Professional of the Year, and 2016 GSPGA MS Chapter Golf Professional of the Year.