Ross & Yerger Included In Best Practices Study

Ross & Yerger Insurance, Inc. has retained its Best Practices status by participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America Best Practices Study group. The annual survey and Study of leading independent insurance agencies documents the business practices of the best agencies and urges others to adopt similar practices.

The agencies in the study groups are selected every third year through a nomination and qualifying process and awarded a “Best Practices Agency” designation. To be chosen, the agency had to be among the 35-45 top-performing agencies in one of six revenue categories.

Ross & Yerger – one of the largest independent, privately-held insurance agencies in the Southeast – was established in 1860 and is headquartered in Jackson,