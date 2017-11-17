Southern Miss Staff Professionals Win Awards at Regional Public Relations Competition

The University of Southern Mississippi has captured one of the top three awards at the Southern Public Relations Federation Lantern Awards program.

The University’s “My Southern Miss Story” campaign was selected for a “Judges Choice” award, one of eight overall awards collected by USM staff members from the Office of University Communications, the USM Foundation and the Department of Recreational Sports. The results included three Lantern Awards, representing the best work in each competition category. The “My Southern Miss Story” advertising campaign, which also won a Lantern Award in the “campaigns” category, helped raise brand awareness, support student recruitment and enhance the reputation of the University.

The Southern Public Relations Federation is a network of public relations professionals from Alabama, North Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Additional USM Awards include:

University Communications won a Lantern Award for “My Southern Miss Story” video series, an Award of Excellence for Bachelors of Science in ocean engineering and computer engineering campaign, and an Award of Excellence for “My Southern Miss Story” Instagram ads.

USM Foundation won a Lantern Award for “Your Gifts in Action” impact report, and an Award of Excellence for “Attitude of Gratitude.”

Recreational Sports won an Award of Excellence for House of Payne Haunted House.