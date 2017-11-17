Taylor admitted to American College of Trial Lawyers

Edward C. Taylor has become a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, one of the premier legal associations in North America.

Fellowship in the College is extended by invitation, after careful investigation, to experienced trial lawyers of diverse backgrounds who have mastered the art of advocacy and whose professional careers have been marked by the highest standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, civility and collegiality. Lawyers must have a minimum of 15 years trial experience before they can be considered for Fellowship.

The College maintains and seeks to improve the standards of trial practice, professionalism, ethics, and the administration of justice through education and public statements on independence of the judiciary, trial by jury, respect for the rule of law, access to justice, and fair and just representation of all parties to legal proceedings.

Taylor is a partner in the firm of Daniel Coker Horton & Bell, P.A. and has been practicing law in Mississippi for 27 years, and in the firm’s Gulfport Office for 17 years. He is an alumnus Mississippi College School of Law. Taylor joins Wilton V. Byars III of the firm’s Oxford

office as a Fellow in the College.