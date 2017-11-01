Tecumseh Products Company expanding in Verona, creating 60 jobs

Tecumseh Products Company is expanding in Verona, investing $1.1 million and creating 60 jobs.

Tecumseh, manufacturer of refrigeration and A/C products, is consolidating its Canada operations to Verona. The Verona facility also will begin to manufacture the company’s AK2 line of compressors. Production of the AK2 line began in the second quarter of this year.

“Tecumseh is pleased to have continued our longstanding commitment to helping to grow the economy of Tupelo and the state of Mississippi through this expansion project,” said Tecumseh General Manager Joe Kulovitz. “We appreciate the continued support of Governor Bryant and MDA as we strengthen our business and our community.”

The Mississippi Development Authority provided assistance for infrastructure improvements to help with the company’s expansion.

“Tecumseh’s expansion in Verona creates exciting careers in manufacturing for Mississippians in Lee County and beyond while positioning this innovative facility to win in today’s global economy,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. “MDA salutes the teams at the Community Development Foundation and Lee County for their support of Tecumseh’s expansion.”

Tecumseh currently has 302 employees in Verona. Once the expansion is complete, the facility will employ 327 individuals.