Terence Byrd selected AWWA MS/AL Section Operator of the Year.

Terence Byrd, operations supervisor over the J. H. Fewell Water Treatment Plant, has been named the 2017 American Water Works Association MS/AL Section Operator of the Year. The association is an international nonprofit scientific and educational society, dedicated to the improvement of drinking water quality and supply. It is the largest organization of water supply professionals in the world.

Byrd was selected based on his contributions to the City of Jackson. He helped in the startup, troubleshooting, and operations of the New Maddox Road Booster Station, and he helped make sure equipment was installed properly during the City’s Siemens Infrastructure Project at the J.H. Fewell Water Plant. He also has helped prepare other operators for the “Class A” Water Treatment Certification test, a license he has held for over six years.

Byrd has been with the City of Jackson for over 12 years.