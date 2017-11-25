Torres Joins Hattiesburg Clinic Anesthesiology

Timothy A. Torres, MD, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Anesthesiology.

Torres received his medical degree from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. He completed an internship in internal medicine and his residency in anesthesiology at University of Alabama at Birmingham in Birmingham.

He has a special practice interest in regional anesthesia. He is a member of the American Society of Anesthesiologists and the Catholic Medical Association. He joins the other providers at Anesthesiology.