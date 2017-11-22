Trade Mart construction to start in the spring

By JACK WEATHERLY

Construction of the Mississippi Trade Mart will start in the spring, with expected completion about two years later, Cindy Hyde-Smith, commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce said Tuesday.

The 105,000-square-foot building will replace the 67,000-square-foot free-standing structure erected in 1975 that has become outmoded and has a leaky roof.

The new mart will be attached to the east end of the Mississippi Coliseum, Hyde-Smith said.

“The current trade mart will continue to operate until the new trade mart is open,” she said.

By attaching the Trade Mart to the Coliseum, the new structure will be able to use the floor of the coliseum, adding another 25,000 square feet, Hyde-Smith said.

Construction will start after the Dixie National Rodeo and Livestock Show, which will run throughout February.

The new structure will be more energy-efficient and will have wi-fi and a state of the art kitchen that will serve it and the Coliseum.

The 6,500-seat Coliseum, built in 1962, has undergone improvements costing about $4 million in the past few years.