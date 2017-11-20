Tray Hairston Elected to Mississippi Main Street Board of Directors

Tray Hairston of Butler Snow has been elected to the Mississippi Main Street Association’s board of directors.

The mission of the Mississippi Main Street Association is to provide visionary leadership, guidance and counsel to communities across the state through organization, promotion, design and economic development to make cities and towns better places to work, live and play.

Hairston focuses his practice on public finance, economic development, and government relations. Before joining the firm, he served as counsel and economic development advisor to Gov. Phil Bryant. He has served as bond counsel for various cities and counties throughout Mississippi, and is also an adjunct law professor at Mississippi College School of Law. Hairston regularly publishes scholarly legal articles. He is a member of the National Association of Bond Lawyers, Mississippi Bar Association, and is the Co-Chair of the American Bar Association’s ‘Forum on Affordable Housing and Community Development’ at the Winter Bootcamp Conference.