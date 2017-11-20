TrustCare Express Medical Clinics Welcomes New Physician in Ridgeland

TrustCare Express Medical Clinics is pleased to announce Sanjib D. Shrestha, M.D. has joined the TrustCare Medical Express Clinic located on Lake Harbour Drive in Ridgeland.

Shrestha, a native of Nepal, received his Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery from Pune University in Pune, India. He completed an internship at Command Hospital in Calcutta, and completed a residency at NYU Downtown Hospital Department of Medicine in New York. Following his residency, Shrestha completed a fellowship for the Department of Geriatric Medicine at The Cleveland Clinic. Shrestha is Board Certified in Internal Medicine.

Before joining TrustCare, Shrestha was the medical director for the Emergency Medicine Department and the chief of staff for Merit Hospital in Canton. From 2008 to 2010, he was a staff physician with Southern Virginia Medical Center and the eight years prior to that he was a staff physician at Madison County Medical Center and medical director for Madison County Nursing Home. Shrestha also held a position with Kathmandu Nursing Home in Nepal and was the senior medical director for the U.N. Peacekeeping Mission in Lebanon.

Shrestha lives in Madison with his wife and has two daughters.