Tulane School of Professional Advancement Mississippi Coast Campus Announces New Hires

The Tulane School of Professional Advancement in Biloxi has hired Vanessa Rodriguez, J.D., M.A. as assistant dean for student support and success and Ian August as admissions coordinator.

Rodriguez has been director of student conduct at Tulane University since 2015. She previously was a psychotherapist in New York City, specialized in clients who were HIV+, undocumented, LGBTQ+, homeless or victims of trauma. After six years of practice, Ms. Rodriguez then returned home to the South and enrolled in Tulane Law School. There she was named a member of Tulane 34 and proceeded to work as a mediator for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the New Orleans Community-Police Mediation Program before becoming the chief law clerk for Judge Pro Tempore Lynn Luker in the Orleans Parish Civil District Court.

August previously was a senior admissions associate at Virginia College, He was born at Keesler Air Force Base and raised in Biloxi. August played football collegiately at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Ga., before transferring to William Carey University in Hattiesburg, where he received his B.S. in Business Management.

He began his career as a marketing assistant for the Gulf Coast Exploreum and Science Center in Mobile, Ala.

August enjoys spending time mentoring young athletes, reading books and trying new restaurants. He lives on the Gulf Coast.