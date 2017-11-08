USM Chief Communication Officer Honored by Regional Public Relations Organization

Jim Coll, Chief Communication Officer at The University of Southern Mississippi, has been honored by the Southern Public Relations Federation (SPRF) as a Senior Practitioner. The honor, which was bestowed on seven public relations professionals in the region this year, honors SPRF members who are “recognized by their peers as veteran public relations professionals with high ethical standing.”

SPRF is a network of public relations professionals from Alabama, North Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi who share a common interest in the public relations profession.

Coll has worked as USM’s Chief Communication Officer since December 2010, serving as the University’s spokesperson and director of the Office of University Communications, which includes professionals in marketing, web development and design, social media, news and media relations, video production and editing and graphic design. In the past two years, the office has earned SPRF’s Best of Show Award, the Public Relations Association of Mississippi’s Judges’ Choice Award, and the College Public Relations Associations of Mississippi’s Grand Award for Electronic Media, among other honors.