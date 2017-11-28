USM College of Business to Honor Robinson as Alumna of Year

Longtime Sanderson Farms executive and former State College Board President Robin Robinson has been named the 2017 Boardman Alumna of the Year by The University of Southern Mississippi’s College of Business.

The award, sponsored through an endowment by the late Joseph F. Boardman, is presented annually during the college’s Fall Honors ceremony.

The daughter of a justice court judge and a USM accounting graduate, Robinson was born and reared in rural Mississippi, the same state where she would later serve as a community leader, education advocate and director for the only Fortune 1000 company headquartered within the state.

Throughout her nearly 40-year career at Sanderson Farms, Robinson made history as the first female Cost Accountant, Chief Accountant, Chief Internal Auditor, Human Resources Manager and the first female member of the company’s Executive Committee.

A graduate of Jones County Junior College and the University of Southern Mississippi, Robinson earned an associate’s degree in business administration and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting.

She is Chairman of the Board for the Jones County Junior College Foundation and is a member of the Board of Directors for the USM Foundation, the Mississippi Center for Obesity Research and the University of Mississippi Medical Center, as well as serving on the External Advisory Committee for the University of Mississippi Medical Center Neuro Institute and on the Business Advisory Council for the College of Business. She is also a member of the Board of Directors for the Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi and the Greater Pinebelt Community Foundation.

Robinson’s past appointments include serving on the USM Alumni Association’s International Board of Directors, as President of the Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees, as Chairman of Leadership Mississippi, and as Chair of the M.B. Swayze Educational Foundation. She was inducted into USM’s Alumni Hall of Fame and named a 2014 Honored Alumnus for Jones County Junior College.