Winners of the MBJ’s Best of Mississippi poll is announced

Listed are the Top 3 in each of the 25 Best of Mississippi Business reader poll categories. Those winners were honored on September 21st at Old Capitol Inn in Jackson.
Best Architectural Firm
1st — Dean & Dean Associates
2nd -— Dale Partners Architects
3rd — JBHM Architects
Best Engineering Firm
1st — Neel-Schaffer
2nd — Pickering Firm Inc.
3rd — Dungan Engineering
Best General Contractor
1st — The Yates Companies
2nd — Copeland Johns
3rd — Brasfield & Gorrie
Best Home Builder
1st — Cornerstone Home Builder
2nd — Duran Homes
3rd — Gary Vaughan Construction
Best Four Year College
1st — Mississippi State University
2nd — University of Mississippi
3rd — Mississippi College
Best Two Year College
1st — Hinds Community College
2nd — Holmes Community College
3rd — Southwest Mississippi College
Best MBA Program
1st — Mississippi State University
2nd — University of Mississippi
3rd — Millsaps College
Best Private School (K-12)
1st — Madison Ridgeland Academy
2nd — St. Andrew’s Episcopal
3rd — Jackson Preparatory School
Best Mississippi-based Bank
1st — BancorpSouth
2nd — BankPlus
3rd — Trustmark
Best Out-of-State Bank
1st — Regions
2nd — Origin Bank
3rd — First National Bankers
Best Credit Union
1st — Mississippi Federal Credit Union
2nd — Magnolia Federal Credit Union
3rd — Keesler Federal Credit Union
Best Accounting Firm
1st — Horne LLP
2nd — Grantham Poole
3rd — Watkins, Ward & Stafford
Best Employment Agency
1st — Professional Staffing
2nd — TempStaff Inc.
3rd — Mississippi Dept of Employment Security
Best Hospital
1st — Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
2nd — St. Dominic
3rd — University Hospitals and Health System
Best Information Technology Company
1st — C Spire
2nd — AT&T
3rd — Bomgar Corporation
Best Mobile Phone Provider
1st — C Spire
2nd — AT&T
3rd — Verizon
Best Telecommunication Company
1st — AT&T
2nd — Comcast
3rd — Franklin Telephone Co.
Best Shopping Center
1st — Renaissance at Colony Park
2nd — Dogwood Festival Market
3rd — Outlets of Mississippi
Best Casino
1st — Beau Rivage
2nd — Hard Rock Casino
3rd — Pearl River Resort
Best Attraction
1st — Gulf Coast Beaches & Water Activities
2nd — The Museum of Natural Science
3rd — Grammy Museum Mississippi
Best Hotel
1st — Alluvian- Greenwood
2nd — Beau Rivage – Biloxi
3rd — The Graduate – Oxford
Best Restaurant
1st — Bravo!
2nd — Char-Jackson
3rd — City Grocery-Oxford
Best Law Firm (Attorney)
1st — Butler Snow
2nd — Brunini
3rd — Baker Donelson
Best Commercial Real Estate Firm
1st — Mattiace Properties
2nd — Duckworth Realty
3rd — The Overby Company
Best Third Party Administrator
1st — Ross and Yerger
2nd — Morgan White Group
3rd — GranthamPoole