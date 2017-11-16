Winners of the MBJ’s Best of Mississippi poll is announced

Listed are the Top 3 in each of the 25 Best of Mississippi Business reader poll categories. Those winners were honored on September 21st at Old Capitol Inn in Jackson.

Best Architectural Firm

1st — Dean & Dean Associates

2nd -— Dale Partners Architects

3rd — JBHM Architects

Best Engineering Firm

1st — Neel-Schaffer

2nd — Pickering Firm Inc.

3rd — Dungan Engineering

Best General Contractor

1st — The Yates Companies

2nd — Copeland Johns

3rd — Brasfield & Gorrie

Best Home Builder

1st — Cornerstone Home Builder

2nd — Duran Homes

3rd — Gary Vaughan Construction

Best Four Year College

1st — Mississippi State University

2nd — University of Mississippi

3rd — Mississippi College

Best Two Year College

1st — Hinds Community College

2nd — Holmes Community College

3rd — Southwest Mississippi College

Best MBA Program

1st — Mississippi State University

2nd — University of Mississippi

3rd — Millsaps College

Best Private School (K-12)

1st — Madison Ridgeland Academy

2nd — St. Andrew’s Episcopal

3rd — Jackson Preparatory School

Best Mississippi-based Bank

1st — BancorpSouth

2nd — BankPlus

3rd — Trustmark

Best Out-of-State Bank

1st — Regions

2nd — Origin Bank

3rd — First National Bankers

Best Credit Union

1st — Mississippi Federal Credit Union

2nd — Magnolia Federal Credit Union

3rd — Keesler Federal Credit Union

Best Accounting Firm

1st — Horne LLP

2nd — Grantham Poole

3rd — Watkins, Ward & Stafford

Best Employment Agency

1st — Professional Staffing

2nd — TempStaff Inc.

3rd — Mississippi Dept of Employment Security

Best Hospital

1st — Mississippi Baptist Medical Center

2nd — St. Dominic

3rd — University Hospitals and Health System

Best Information Technology Company

1st — C Spire

2nd — AT&T

3rd — Bomgar Corporation

Best Mobile Phone Provider

1st — C Spire

2nd — AT&T

3rd — Verizon

Best Telecommunication Company

1st — AT&T

2nd — Comcast

3rd — Franklin Telephone Co.

Best Shopping Center

1st — Renaissance at Colony Park

2nd — Dogwood Festival Market

3rd — Outlets of Mississippi

Best Casino

1st — Beau Rivage

2nd — Hard Rock Casino

3rd — Pearl River Resort

Best Attraction

1st — Gulf Coast Beaches & Water Activities

2nd — The Museum of Natural Science

3rd — Grammy Museum Mississippi

Best Hotel

1st — Alluvian- Greenwood

2nd — Beau Rivage – Biloxi

3rd — The Graduate – Oxford

Best Restaurant

1st — Bravo!

2nd — Char-Jackson

3rd — City Grocery-Oxford

Best Law Firm (Attorney)

1st — Butler Snow

2nd — Brunini

3rd — Baker Donelson

Best Commercial Real Estate Firm

1st — Mattiace Properties

2nd — Duckworth Realty

3rd — The Overby Company

Best Third Party Administrator

1st — Ross and Yerger

2nd — Morgan White Group

3rd — GranthamPoole