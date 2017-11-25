Yokohama Tire and KaBOOM!, along with approximately 200 volunteers recently built a eco-friendly playground at Marshall Park in West Point. It will benefit about 700 children. Highlights of the playground build included the installation of new, brightly colored, environmentally safe “Cradle-to-Cradle”-certified playground equipment. Yokohama and KaBOOM! met with local parents and their children in August to help design the playground and pick out color schemes and equipment.
Home » NEWS » Manufacturing » Yokohama Tire and KaBOOM! Build Third New Playground
Tagged with: KaBOOM! Marshall Park West Point Yokohama Tire