Mississippi's Must Reads
Yokohama Tire and KaBOOM!, along with approximately 200 volunteers recently built a eco-friendly playground at Marshall Park in West Point. It will benefit about 700 children. Highlights of the playground build included the installation of new, brightly colored, environmentally safe “Cradle-to-Cradle”-certified playground equipment. Yokohama and KaBOOM! met with local parents and their children in August to help design the playground and pick out color schemes and equipment. (courtesy of Yokohama Tires)

Yokohama Tire and KaBOOM! Build Third New Playground

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Manufacturing, Newsmakers November 25, 2017

