Mississippi's Must Reads
Adam V. Griffin Joins Adams and Reese as Associate in Jackson Office

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Law & Accounting, Newsmakers December 22, 2017

Adam V. Griffin

Adam V. Griffin has joined Adams and Reese as an associate in the firm’s Jackson office. Licensed to practice law in both Mississippi and Alabama, Griffin will be a member of Adams and Reese litigation practice group.

Griffin joins the firm following a stint as an associate at a large Mississippi-based firm. His practice is focused primarily on civil litigation, including large and complex litigation as well as work in secured transactions, construction and risk management services.

A 2007 graduate of Mississippi State University with a bachelor’s degree in business information systems, Griffin completed his J.D. from the University of Alabama School of Law in 2010. He is a member of the Mississippi State Bar, Alabama State Bar, Defense Research Institute, Mississippi Defense Lawyers Association and Jackson Young Lawyers.

