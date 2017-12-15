Adams and Reese Jackson Office Ranked in 20 Practice Areas on 2018 ‘Best Law Firms’ List

The Jackson office of Adams and Reese had 10 practice areas ranked Metropolitan Tier 1 and a combined 10 others garnered Tier 2 and Tier 3 distinction in the 2018 “Best Law Firms” published by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers.

Earning Tier 1 status for the firm were Employment Law-Management, Energy Law, Financial Services Regulation Law, Litigation-Real Estate, Litigation-Securities, Litigation-Trusts & Estates, Natural Resources Law, Oil and Gas Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law and Securities Regulations.

Earning Metropolitan Tier 2 listings were Banking and Finance Law; Corporate Law; Insurance Law; Labor Law-Management; Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions-Defendants; Mergers & Acquisitions Law; Real Estate Law; Trusts & Estates Law.

Metropolitan Tier 3 were Environmental Law; and Litigation-Environmental.

Adams and Reese had 18 practice areas ranked nationally as Top Tier, while 70 garnered Metropolitan Tier 1 status. The firm had a total of 51 practice areas ranked among Metropolitan Tier 2 practices and 36 areas ranked as Metropolitan Tier 3. All told, the firm had a total of 175 practice areas ranked in the 2018 report, representing 17 markets throughout Adams and Reese’ regional footprint – which includes the southern United States and Washington, DC.

Firms included in the 2018 “Best Law Firms” list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Ranked firms are listed on a national and/or metropolitan scale.