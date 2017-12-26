Arnemann joins Renasant Bank

Natalie Lefoldt Arnemann has recently joined Renasant Bank as Senior Managing Director/SVP in Private Client Services in the Highland Colony Office in Ridgeland. Prior to joining the bank, Arnemann was Vice president with BankPlus in the Private Client department for nine years. Arnemann will be responsible for building relationships and growing the Private Client area within the bank.

She attended the University of Mississippi, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Arnemann serves on the boards of organizations such as Make A Wish Foundation, Assisi Early Learning Center and Metro Jackson TriDelta Alumnae Chapter. She is active with Jackson Prep Alumni Council, and is the group leader for her Small Faith Community group at Saint Richard’s Catholic Church. She and her husband, Michael have two children, Baker and Lucy. The Arnemanns are members of the Saint Richard’s Catholic Church and reside in Jackson.