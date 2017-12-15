Baker Donelson Earns Highest Number of Metro Tier 1 Rankings in 2018 U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” List

Baker Donelson has received the most Metro Tier 1 rankings of any law firm in the country in the 2018 U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” list. The Firm earned 197 first-tier metropolitan rankings across 13 metropolitan markets in eight states and Washington, D.C. in the eighth edition of an annual analysis that includes more than 13,000 U.S. law firms.

In addition to its outstanding metropolitan rankings, Baker Donelson ranked nationally in 26 practice areas, including earning a Tier 1 national ranking in nine practice areas: Commercial Litigation; Construction Law; Employment Law – Management; Health Care Law; Litigation – Construction; Litigation – Labor and Employment; Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants; Railroad Law; Real Estate Law

Additionally, Baker Donelson achieved 24 Tier 1 metropolitan rankings in Jackson: Antitrust Law; Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships); Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law; Commercial Litigation; Corporate Law; Criminal Defense: White-Collar; Economic Development Law; Environmental Law; Government Relations Practice; Health Care Law; Insurance Law; Litigation – Antitrust; Litigation – Environmental; Litigation – Labor & Employment; Litigation – Tax; Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants; Mergers & Acquisitions Law; Municipal Law; Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Project Finance Law; Real Estate Law; Tax Law; Trusts & Estates Law.

The firm was selected in Tier 2 for Administrative / Regulatory Law; Banking and Finance Law; Employment Law – Management; Gaming Law; Litigation – Construction; Litigation – ERISA; Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants; Public Finance Law; Transportation Law.

The Jackson office was chosen for Tier 3 in Corporate Compliance Law; Labor Law – Management; Litigation – Real Estate.

Firms included in the 2018 “Best Law Firms” list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Ranked firms are listed on a national and/or metropolitan scale.