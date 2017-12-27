Baker Donelson’s Health Law Group Recognized by American Bar Association’s Health Law Section

The Baker Ober Health Law Group has been ranked in the American Bar Association’s Health Law Section’s “Fifth Annual Regional Law Firm Recognition” list.

The ABA recognizes, by geographic region, the top 10 health law firms based on Health Law Section membership. Baker Donelson ranked second in both the Southern Region and the Northeastern Region.

Earlier this year, the Baker Ober Health Law Group was also recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the “Largest Healthcare Law Firms” in 2017 and in the American Health Lawyers Association’s “AHLA 2017 Top Honors” rankings of health law firms in the United States.