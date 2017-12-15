Balch & Bingham among Best Law Firms

Balch & Bingham recently received top tier rankings from U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” 2018 in 61 of the firm’s practice areas, both nationally and across six of the firm’s metropolitan areas across the Southeast. The firm received six national and 55 metropolitan practice rankings.

In Gulfport, the firm was ranked in Metropolitan Tier 1 for Banking and Finance Law; Environmental Law; Gaming Law; Real Estate Law. It was listed in Tier 3 for Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants.

In Jackson, Metropolitan Tier 1 recognition was given for Commercial Litigation; Copyright Law; Employment Law – Management; Gaming Law; Labor Law – Management; Litigation – Labor & Employment; Litigation – Real Estate; Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants. It was ranked in Tier2 for Environmental Law, and in Tier 3 for Insurance Law; Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Public Finance Law.

Firms included in the 2018 “Best Law Firms” list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Ranked firms are listed on a national and/or metropolitan scale.