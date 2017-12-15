Bradley Jackson Practice Areas Highly Ranked in 2018 Edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers ‘Best Law Firms’

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP recently received 13 Tier 1 metropolitan rankings for its practice areas in Jackson in the 2018 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms.” In addition, the firm was named the nation’s “Law Firm of the Year” for Construction and also garnered a Tier 1 national ranking for Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants.

Only one law firm in the nation is named “Law Firm of the Year” for each legal practice area.

The firm received Tier 1 metropolitan rankings for Jackson in the following practice areas: Appellate Practice; Commercial Litigation; Construction Law; Corporate Law; Health Care Law; Insurance Law; Land Use & Zoning Law; Litigation – Intellectual Property; Litigation – Real Estate; Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants; Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Real Estate Law

“Our firm and our attorneys in Jackson are very proud to be highly ranked once again by the U.S. News – Best Lawyers ‘Best Law Firms’ guide,” said Bradley’s Jackson Office Managing Partner Margaret Oertling Cupples. “The rankings are especially meaningful since they reflect acclaim for our work and reputation gathered from our valued clients and peers.”

Firms included in the 2018 “Best Law Firms” list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Ranked firms are listed on a national and/or metropolitan scale.