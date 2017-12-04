Bryant appoints S. Trent Favre Hancock County court judge

Gov. Phil Bryant announced today he has appointed S. Trent Favre Hancock County Court judge.

Favre is the first to sit on the Hancock County Court bench. His appointment is effective Jan. 1, the date the court becomes active, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Bryant.

“Trent’s extensive experience in private practice, including his representation of governmental entities, will serve him and the people of Hancock County well in his new role,” Gov. Bryant said. “I am pleased he has accepted this appointment.”

Favre has worked at the Gulfport office of Wise, Carter, Child & Carraway since 2016. He currently serves as city attorney for Bay St. Louis. From 1997 to 2016, Favre worked in the Business and Commercial Litigation Practice Group of Jones Walker’s Gulfport office. He has also served as assistant prosecutor for Bay St. Louis and Hancock County Justice Court and has represented Hancock Medical Center’s board of trustees and the Hancock County E-911 Commission.

“I am truly honored and humbled to have been appointed by the governor as the first County Court judge for Hancock County,” Favre said. “As a lifelong resident of Hancock County, it has been my greatest privilege to serve my community in various ways. I am tremendously appreciative of this new opportunity to serve and I will do all I can to be a faithful servant of the laws of our great state and country.”

Favre graduated cum laude from Millsaps College in Jackson in 1996, earning a bachelor of arts in philosophy, with a minor in French. He received his juris doctorate from University of Mississippi School of Law in 1999. As a law student, he served on the staff of the Mississippi Law Journal, was chosen law school student body secretary and was appellate director of the Moot Court Board.

Favre has been a member of the Mississippi Bar Association’s Commission on Character and Fitness since 2012. He is involved in numerous charities and nonprofits on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. He attends First Baptist Church in Bay St. Louis.